Denmark Open Super Series Final Live: Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Win 3rd Superseries Premier Title vs Lee Hyun-Il

Updated: 22 October 2017 21:01 IST

Denmark Open Super Series Final Live score: Kidambi Srikanth will aim to win his third Superseries Premier title when he face Lee Hyun-Il of Korea.

Denmark Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth will be facing Lee Hyun-Il of Korea. © AFP

India's Kidambi Srikanth is on a roll and stands one step away from his third Superseries Premier title. The 25-year-old won Indonesia Open and Australian Open and also ended runner-up in the Singapore Open this year. Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17 and advanced to the final of the Denmark Open on Saturday. In a match that lasted 39 minutes, Srikanth displayed great skills with a mix of smashes and beautiful net play to go past his Hong Kong counter-part. A 2-2 head-to-head record in career meetings -- all of which had gone to the decider -- meant nothing as Srikanth towered over Wong in the semifinal duel.

Catch live updates and actions of the Denmark Open Superseries final match between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Lee Hyun-Il of Korea

21:01 IST: Srikanth will be eyeing his third Superseries premier title.

21:00 IST: Hello and welcome to live blog of the final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Lee Hyun-Il

Going into the match, the World No. 8 was an overwhelming favourite against the World No. 15. The Guntur shuttler held his cool as he maintained a healthy point gap at all times of the game. Srikanth, who had defeated world champion and local favourite Viktor Axelsen in the quarter final of the tournament, displayed brilliant skills as not for a single moment did it look like that he was low on confidence. As the second game began, Srikanth was all over his opponent by winning long rallies but trailed 9-11 in the break. Both the players played their heart-out as they remained neck and neck in the second half of the second game. The 27-year-old Hong Kong player tried to halt Srikanth's momentum with smashes towards the end of the game but Srikanth returned the smashes with ease thus breezing past him to win the second game 21-17.

Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Live Blogs
