Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Loses To Unseeded Rival, Crashes Out In The First Round

PV Sindhu on Tuesday crashed out of the 2018 Denmark Open after losing her first-round match against unseeded Beiwen Zhang of the United States. Sindhu lost 17-21, 21-16, 18-21 in 56 minutes. After this win, Zhang now has a 3-2 head-to-head record against the world number three Sindhu. The Indian started off cautiously against the American in the first round but the Zhang took five consecutive points to win the first game. In the second game, Sindhu bounced back, leveling in the match after winning 21-16. In the final game, Zhang displayed some excellent skills bringing the Indian shuttler under pressure. The final game eventually ended in favour of Zhang as she took the game 21-18.

World no. 11 Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth (ranked sixth in the men's circuit) are the other two Indian players (in singles) who will be playing their first round matches later in the day.

Saina will lock horns against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi while Srikanth will be up against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg in their respective first round matches of the tournament.

Earlier, this month Sindhu, Srikanth and Saina bagged deals worth Rs. 80 lakh in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2018 auction.

Srikanth was bought by Bengaluru Blasters while Saina Nehwal will be seen playing for the North Eastern Warriors. PV Sindhu will represent the defending champions Hyderabad Hunters.