Denmark Open: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out After Losing To An Se Young In Second Round

PV Sindhu knocked out in the second round of Denmark Open after losing in straight games to An Se Young on Thursday. In the other match, Sai Praneeth also suffered a defeat against world number one Kento Momota. PV Sindhu lost the first game 14-21 but in the second game managed to secure a lead of two points over her South Korean opponent at mid break. An Se Young came back strongly to take the second game 17-21. After Sindhu and Sai Praneeth's exit, India's challenge in the ongoing tournament is over.

On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of Denmark Open after losing 14-21, 18-21 to his Danish opponent Anders Antonsen in the first round. Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal had also crashed out of the competition after going down in straight games to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. Saina lost 15-21, 21-23 in the women's singles match that lasted 37 minutes. Saina threw away a 20-16 lead at one stage in the second game to lose the decider 21-23. Previously, the World No.8 Nehwal made first-round exits at the China Open and Korea Open to cap a forgettable year so far.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Sameer Verma beat Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-11, 21-11 in 29 minutes to advance to the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made it to the second round with a 21-16, 21-11 victory against the German pair of Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler.

Satwiksairaj Ranki and Ashwini Ponnappa did not take the court and conceded a walk over in another mixed doubles first round match to the second seeded Chinese pair of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping.

On Tuesday, World champion PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth made impressive starts to their campaign while Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma crashed out early after losing their first-round matches.

Sindhu registered a straight game win over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles competition. She defeated former World Junior Champion Gregoria 22-20, 21-18 in 38 minutes.