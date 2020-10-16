Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the Denmark Open on Friday after losing 22-20, 13-21, 16-21 to Chou Tien Chen in men's singles quarter-finals match. With Srikanth's exit, India's challenge in the Super 750 tournament also came to an end. Srikanth won the first game against the second seed Tien Chen but he fought back in the next two games to qualify for the semi-finals of the Denmark Open. On Thursday, Lakshya Sen lost a hard-fought match against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus as he made a second-round exit.

Earlier, India's Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey lost their respective matches as they crashed out in the opening round of the tournament.

More to follow..