 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Coronavirus: China Masters Badminton Postponed Over Health Concerns

Updated: 01 February 2020 09:21 IST

The China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events to be delayed or called off in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: China Masters Badminton Postponed Over Health Concerns
Coronavirus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 259 deaths so far. © AFP

China's coronavirus outbreak has forced the country's first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season to be postponed, organisers said on Saturday. The six-day China Masters was due to start on February 25 at Lingshui, in China's southern Hainan island. But organisers "considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and... believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time, said a statement from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Several players had already withdrawn from the competition, the BWF added.

The coronavirus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 259 deaths and spread to more than two dozen other countries.

Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Wuhan is scheduled to host the region's flagship badminton tour event, the Asia Championships, in April.

The BWF said it was too early to "make any final conclusions" about whether to proceed with the event, which is one of the last chances for badminton athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events to be delayed or called off in the wake of the epidemic.

The LPGA on Thursday cancelled its 2020 Blue Bay tournament slated for next month in Hainan, citing health concerns and growing travel restrictions implemented to slow the infection's spread.

And World Snooker on Friday also postponed this year's edition of its China Open, which was due to start in Beijing on March 30.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Badminton
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Coronavirus outbreak has forced China Masters to be postponed
  • The six-day China Masters was due to start on February 25 at Lingshui
  • China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events to be delayed
Related Articles
PBL: Pune 7 Aces Beat League Toppers Chennai Superstarz 5-2 To End Their Winning Streak
PBL: Pune 7 Aces Beat League Toppers Chennai Superstarz 5-2 To End Their Winning Streak
PBL: Awadhe Warriors Beat Mumbai Rockets To Record First Home Win
PBL: Awadhe Warriors Beat Mumbai Rockets To Record First Home Win
PBL: Chirag Shetty, Rituparna Das Lead Pune 7 Aces To Victory Over Mumbai Rockets
PBL: Chirag Shetty, Rituparna Das Lead Pune 7 Aces To Victory Over Mumbai Rockets
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Line Kjaersfeldt In First Round
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Line Kjaersfeldt In First Round
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.