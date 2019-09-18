 
China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Busanan Ongbamrungphan In First Round

Updated: 18 September 2019 09:56 IST

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after losing 10-21, 17-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round on Wednesday.

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open in the first round. © AFP

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after losing 10-21, 17-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round on Wednesday. It was her second consecutive defeat against the Thai shuttler. Later in the day, India's PV SIndhu will begin her campaign against a former Olympic gold medallist and World No.1 China's Li Xuerui. Last month, PV Sindhu scripted history as she became the first Indian to win a gold at the World Championships.

China Open has been one tournament where Saina Nehwal has had a decent outing in the past. The 29-year-old triumphed Changzhou in 2014 and went on to reach the final the very next year, where she fell to 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

However, on Wednesday, the London Olympic bronze medallist didn't seem to be in any sort of rhythm as out of the 69 points played, she could only manage to win 27 while the remaining 42 went to Busanan's way.

The year 2019 hasn't been a great year for the former World No.1. Ever since her comeback from injury, things haven't panned out the way she would have liked. Having played the New Zealand Open in May, she was forced to stay away from the court for more than two months due to fitness issues.

When she made a return at the Thailand Open, Saina, who was only the second Indian to be World No. 1 after Prakash Padukone till then in 2015, managed to win just one match before bowing out to Sayaka Takahashi.

At the World Championships held in Basel, Switzerland, she made a second-round exit as she went down to Mia Blichfeldt.

The only competition she won was the Indonesia Masters in January where she defeated Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, who was forced to retire in the summit clash.

(With IANS inputs)



