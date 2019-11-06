 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out In First Round, Parupalli Kashyap Advances

Updated: 06 November 2019 11:28 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing 9-21, 12-21 to Cai Yan Yan in first round.

China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out In First Round, Parupalli Kashyap Advances
Saina Nehwal lost to Cai Yan Yan in straight games in the first round. © AFP

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after she lost to Cai Yan Yan in the first round in Fuzhou, China on Wednesday. Nehwal didn't look conformable during the match as she troubled to score consecutive points throughout the match. She eventually lost the match 9-21, 12-21 in straight games. The World No.9 Saina lost in the women's singles clash that lasted just 24 minutes to make an early exit from the USD 700,000 tournament.

However, in men's singles, Saina's husband and personal coach Parupalli Kashyap registered a comfortable straight-game victory over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

The Indian outsmarted his Thai opponent 21-14 21-3 in 43 minutes. He will face seventh seed Victor Axelson of Denmark in the second round.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy also made a first-round exit.

The duo went down 14-21 14-21 to Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya of Chinese Taipei.

The 29-year-old Saina has been going through a tough phase with regards to her fitness since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

She made three consecutive first-round exits before reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open last month.

World champion PV Sindhu was also knocked out from the same tournament in the opening round on Tuesday. PV Sindhu was knocked out of China Open after losing to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po.

After her World Championships gold medal, Sindhu has failed to reach the final in five straight tournaments (including China Open).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Saina Nehwal Badminton
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open
  • Saina Nehwal lost to Cai Yan Yan in the first round in Fuzhou, China
  • Saina Nehwal lost the match 9-21, 12-21 in straight games
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India's Challenge, Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out Of China Open
Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen Lead Indian Challenge At Saarlorlux Open
Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen Lead Indian Challenge At Saarlorlux Open
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.