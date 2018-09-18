China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out, PV Sindhu Progresses To Second Round

India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday crashed out in the first round of the China Open after losing to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. The Olympic medallist Saina suffered a 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 defeat in the opening round of the competition.

Olympic and world championship silver-medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu, who had clinched the China Open title in 2016, defeated World No. 39 Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-13 in the opening round.

In men's doubles, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng 13-21, 21-13, 21-12 in 39 minutes to enter the second round.

Saina had an impressive start in the first game. She won the hard-fought opening game 22-20.

After losing the opening game, Sung Ji Hyun didn't give Saina a single chance and defeated the London Olympic medallist in style.