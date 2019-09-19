 
China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Pornpawee Chochuwong In Round Of 16

Updated: 19 September 2019 17:07 IST
PV Sindhu was knocked out of the China Open after she lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in round of 16 match on Thursday. With this loss, India's campaign in women's category ended early in the tournament.

PV Sindhu lost her round of 16 match in China Open against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. © AFP

PV Sindhu lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 in the round of 16 of the ongoing China Open on Thursday. Sindhu won the first game comfortably by nine points but Chochuwong fought back well to win the second game. The final game was a close contest but Sindhu failed to capitalise on the four point lead she had at the mid-game break. Ealier, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after losing 10-21, 17-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round on Wednesday. It was her second consecutive defeat against the Thai shuttler. 

With this loss, India's campaign in women's category ended early in China. In men's single, Parupali Kashyap and Sai Praneeth will be in action later in the day.

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also had a dismal day as he suffered twin defeats, losing both the men's doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals. In men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag Shetty, ranked 15th in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda and went down 19-21 8-21 in the second-round match that lasted 33 minutes.

This is the second time Satwik and Chirag have lost to the combination of Kamura and Sonoda this year. They had lost to the world no.4 pair at the Japan Open in July.

Satwik then paired up with his mixed doubles partner Ashwini Ponanappa but the duo couldn't get past Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo, losing 11-21 21-16 12-21 to the Japanese pair. Sindhu, who came into the match with a 3-0 lead against Pornpawee, dominated the first game as she lead 7-1 early on but the Thai shuttler reduced the deficit to 10-11 at the break.

However, Sindhu reeled off eight straight points after the interval to jump to 19-10 and eventually sealed the first game comfortably. In the second game, Pornpawee changed gears and moved to a 5-1 advantage initially.

Sindhu clawed back to 7-9 before the Thai youngster jumped to 15-7 with six straight points and held her fort to roar back into the contest. The decider started on an even note as the duo fought hard, moving together till 6-6 when Sindhu surged ahead to enjoy a 11-7 cushion at the break. However, Pornpawee kept breathing down Sindhu's neck and slowly moved to 15-19. From there, the Thai shuttler blasted six points to leave the Indian shocked.

Among other Indians in fray, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth will also be in action, while Ponnappa and N Siki Reddy will take on the second seeded Japanese duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in the second round of the women's doubles competition.

(With PTI inputs)



