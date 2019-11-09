 
China Open Live: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Eye Final Berth, Face Top Seeded Indonesian Pair

Updated:09 November 2019 13:02 IST

China Open Semi Final Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Live Score: The Indian men's doubles pair had won the Thailand Open 2019.

China Open Semi Final Live Score: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had a fine run in 2019. © AFP

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on the top seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the China Open 2019 semi-finals today. Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat the Chinese pair of Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 to enter men's doubles semi-finals of the China Open on Friday. The Indian men's doubles pair had earlier beaten Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen in the Thailand Open 2019. Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have now taken a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Li Junhui-Liu Yu Chen. The pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had earlier lost the final of French Open 2019 to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

Live Badminton Score Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty China Open Semi Final in Fuzhou

  • 13:02 (IST)Nov 09, 2019

    A moment to savour!

  • 12:59 (IST)Nov 09, 2019

    Final berth awaits!

    The semi-final match between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo is get underway at around 02:30pm. Stay tuned for all the live action! 
  • 12:38 (IST)Nov 09, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the China Open 2019 men's doubles semi-finals between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
