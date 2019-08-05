Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury

Carolina Marin, the three-time World Champion shuttler from Spain, has withdrawn from the upcoming BWF World Championships due to a knee injury that she suffered during the Indonesia Masters final in January 2019. Carolina Marin had defeated India's PV Sindhu in the last edition of the World Championships in China. "Me and my team has decided that we aren't going to play the World Championship because we are very short of time. The recovery is going well and the knee is running well. So, we will wait till the tournaments of September," Marin said in a video message on Twitter on Sunday.