 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Carolina Marin Conquers Fighting PV Sindhu In Premier Badminton League First Tie

Updated: 01 January 2017 19:59 IST

Carolina Marin fought off a spirited challenge from PV Sindhu to take the first match 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 and gave Hyderabad Hunters a 1-0 lead over Chennai Smashers.

Carolina Marin Conquers Fighting PV Sindhu In Premier Badminton League First Tie
Carolina Marin defeated PV Sindhu in the first match of Premier Badminton League 2017 © AFP

Carolina Marin fought off a spirited challenge from PV Sindhu in the Premier Badminton League 2017 blockbuster opener to take the first match 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 and gave Hyderabad Hunters a 1-0 lead over Chennai Smashers. The Spaniard did not let India's favourite Sindhu any leeway in the third game after losing the second as her superior stamina and court craft was a deciding factor in the opener, which got the tournament off to a strong start.

Marin never really allowed Sindhu into the first game. The Spaniard was down 2-4 at one stage, but recovered splendidly to change over at 6-4.

Sindhu did rally back to 6-6 after the break, but Marin never let her snatch the lead, leafing 8-6, 9-7, and 10-7 before Sindhu got another point.

But Marin is not a player who lets go of a lead, and she snatched the game 11-8 without much trouble.

Marin got off at a canter in the second game too, as she took a 3-0 lead before a couple of unforced errors got Sindhu back to 2-3.

Marin made another couple of errors and Sindhu played a superb point at the net to drag it back to 5-5 and then snared her third point in a row to go into the mid-game break leading 6-5.

Two errors from Sindhu brought Marin back to 7-7 and then Marin hammered home the advantage to go ahead 8-7.

Some sensational drop shots from Marin were and Marin's command of the middle of the court were telling on Sindhu.

It was an exchange of points till 12-12 before another unforced error from Marin made it 13-12 and then she flubbed again at the net and Sindhu grabbed the game at 14-12.

Marin raced away to a 4-0 lead in the third, including a 52-shot rally and Sindhu looked completely out of sorts.

She had a dominating 6-1 lead at the turnover and she just did not look back as Sindhu lost steam.

Topics : Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
PBL 2017, Live Badminton Score: Chennai Smashers Lead Hyderabad Hunters 3-2
PBL 2017, Live Badminton Score: Chennai Smashers Lead Hyderabad Hunters 3-2
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How to Watch The Blockbuster Match
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How to Watch The Blockbuster Match
PBL 2017: How To Watch Premier Badminton League Matches
PBL 2017: How To Watch Premier Badminton League Matches
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.