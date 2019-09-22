 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

China Open: Carolina Marin Retains Title By Defeating Tai Tzu Ying

Updated: 22 September 2019 21:27 IST

This was only Carolina Marin's second tournament since her comeback from a career-threatening injury that she suffered in January.

China Open: Carolina Marin Retains Title By Defeating Tai Tzu Ying
Carolina Marin defeated Tai Tzu Ying in the final of China Open to clinch the title. © AFP

Olympic champion Carolina Marin on Sunday beat Taiwanese former world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying to win a second consecutive title at the China Open. This was only Marin's second tournament since her comeback from a career-threatening injury that she suffered in January. The Spaniard had lost to Tai in their last six meetings and went on to lose the first game. However, she rallied to take the second and third and the scoreline in the end was 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in her favour. Marin told the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website after the match that she managed to compose herself only in the second game.

"There was some frustration with myself in the first game. I tried to keep calm. I had to be patient and find the good length on the shuttle. But the most important thing is I could fight until the end," Carolina Marin said. 

"I just waited until she made mistakes. I just wanted to play some long rallies because I knew this match was going to be really tough. She has good strokes, she has so much deception that I had to be careful," Carolina Marin added.

The 26-year-old had torn her anterior-cruciate ligament in January and the injury forced her to retire midway through the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal

She had to undergo surgery and lengthy period of rehabilitation before returning to court.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Carolina Marin Badminton
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Carolina Marin defeated Tai Tzu Ying in the China Open final
  • Marin won the match in three games 14-21, 21-17, 21-18
  • Carolina Marin suffered a career-threatening injury in January
Related Articles
Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury
Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury
"Keep Rocking": PV Sindhu Posts Picture With "Gully Boy" Ranveer Singh
"Keep Rocking": PV Sindhu Posts Picture With "Gully Boy" Ranveer Singh
Saina Nehwal Happy With Super Series Title Win After Marriage, Calls It "Dream Run"
Saina Nehwal Happy With Super Series Title Win After Marriage, Calls It "Dream Run"
Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt In 1st Game
Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt In 1st Game
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Highlights: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Highlights: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.