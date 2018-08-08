Can Proudly Say My Silver Sparkles, Says PV Sindhu After BWF World Championships Defeat

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu won the silver medal after losing her BWF Badminton World Championships final clash to Spain's Carolina Marin at Nanjing, China. However, the loss didn't bog her down as she vowed to come back stronger. Taking to Instagram, Sindhu posted an inspirational message on her account. "Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss - Dough Williams", she wrote. Sindhu went on to write that she wasn't disappointed to not have won the gold but was proud of her silver medal. "It brings me an immense amount of pleasure to bring back the silver consecutively 2 Nd year in the BWF world championships . I didn't lose the gold, I won the silver and I can proudly say my silver sparkles."

She also recalled the matches prior to the tournament finals saying she played out some memorable matches. "It was indeed a wonderful week in Nanjing, in spite of losing in the finals I had some great matches. I have been really happy about my consistent performance over the rankings. I believe that patience and persistence make an unbeatable combination for success, hence have complete faith that my gold shall come soon!! It's amazing how I have received so much love and support from people all around the world, and that keeps me going!", she wrote.

Furthermore, she thanked her team, coaching staff and the physio. "And finally I want to thank my amazing team, who have stood by me like a pillar throughout the tournament and also thanks to all my sponsors @olympicgoldquest @baselineventures whose been supporting me and a special thanks to my Physio @physio.shetty whos always been waiting to treat me and take care of me whenever I want to. n always being there for me and finally thanks to all my coaches who helped me in and out and also been so kind always #worldchampionships2018 #silver#happymoment#thankyoueveryone#thankstoallmysponsors#", she said signing off.

Sindhu lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year. This was Sindhu's second successive silver at the World Championships. She had won a silver medal in 2017 and bagged bronze medals in 2013 and 2014.

This was her fourth medal overall at World Championships.