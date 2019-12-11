 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Loses Campaign Opener To Akane Yamaguchi

Updated: 11 December 2019 23:03 IST

PV Sindhu seemed in control in the first half of the match but a rearguard action by Akane Yamaguchi saw her outwit the Indian with her athleticism and accuracy.

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Loses Campaign Opener To Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu will next face China's Chen Yu Fei in her second group A match on Thursday. © AFP

PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as the defending champion lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her campaign opener at the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou on Wednesday. Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who scripted a sensational comeback after losing the first game to claim her third successive win over the Indian. The 24-year-old Indian came into the match with a healthy 10-6 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi but she had lost to the Japanese in the last two meetings this year. 

The World No. 6 Sindhu will next face China's Chen Yu Fei in her second group A match on Thursday. 

The Indian enjoys a 6-3 record but the Chinese has been in rampaging form this season, having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships. 

PV Sindhu seemed in control in the first half of the match but a rearguard action by Yamaguchi saw her outwit the Indian with her athleticism and accuracy. 

Sindhu was erratic initially and missed the lines a couple of times to lag behind at the start and could not draw parity at 5-5 when Yamaguchi made some unforced errors.

The due moved to 7-7 before Sindhu grabbed a healthy three-point lead at the interval with a straight smash. 

Sindhu put herself six points ahead at 17-11 but Yamaguchi managed to make it 18-20. Sindhu, however, managed to pocket the first game with a cross court return.

The duo played some eye-catching rallies in the second game too, moving 5-5 before Sindhu eked out a 8-5 advantage. 

The Indian continued to dominate the proceedings to put herself at the drivingseat with a 11-6 advantage. 

Yamaguchi upped the tempo after the break but Sindhu managed to held on to a three-point lead at 15-12. 

The Japanese strained every sinew to stay in the rallies and managed to draw parity at 15-15 with a smash.

With her straight fifth point, Yamaguchi turned the tables and grabbed a 16-15 lead. 

Sindhu regained control in time after winning another thrilling rally, making it 18-16. Yamaguchi again clawed back at a 18-18 and took a crucial 19-18 lead when Sindhu found the net. 

A body smash gave the Japanese two game points and she won the next to take the match into the decider. 

In the third game, Yamaguchi maintained the momentum, reeling off five straight points to make a sizzling start.

Sindhu tried to break the rhythm but the Japanese was unstoppable as she moved to a huge 11-3 lead at the interval. 

Yamaguchi zoomed to a 16-4 lead before Sindhu grabbed three points, but her series of unforced errors continued. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in BWF World Tour Finals
  • PV Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down
  • The World No. 6 PV Sindhu will next face China's Chen Yu Fei
Related Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Faces Stern Test In Bid To Defend Title
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Faces Stern Test In Bid To Defend Title
PV Sindhu Lone Indian To Qualify For 2019 BWF World Tour Finals
PV Sindhu Lone Indian To Qualify For 2019 BWF World Tour Finals
PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying Fetch Joint Highest Rs 77 Lakh In PBL Auction
PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying Fetch Joint Highest Rs 77 Lakh In PBL Auction
Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Syed Modi International, Lakshya Sen Eyes Season
Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Syed Modi International, Lakshya Sen Eyes Season's 5th Title
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Sourabh Verma To Enter Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu Crashes Out
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Sourabh Verma To Enter Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu Crashes Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.