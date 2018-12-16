PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final, BWF World Tour Finals 2018 Live Score: PV SIndhu Holds Narrow Lead In 2nd Game

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will aim for a gold medal when she faces Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in Sunday's decider at the World Tour Finals. In the men's final of the season-ending USD 1.5 million tournament in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, home player and number two in the world Shi Yuqi plays top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan in a mouthwatering showdown. The sixth-ranked Indian Sindhu has been in imperious form all week and made it a fourth victory with a bruising defeat of Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon on Saturday. The 23-year-old player, renowned for her never-say-die attitude, needed all her resolve to finally see off Ratchanok 21-16, 25-23 in a captivating semi-final.

Live Final Badminton Match between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour 2018 Finals at Guangzhou, China.

11:41 IST: Two massive errors from Okuhara. Sindhu leading 18-16

11:39 IST: Back-to-back errors from Okuhara! Sindhu leads 17-14 now. Four points away from the title

11:36 IST: Okuhara wins an exceptional rally to trail by just two points. These two players are putting on an exhibition again

11:34 IST: Okuhara is refusing to give in. Every time Sindhu opens a gap she manages to cut it down immediately. The Indian star leads 14-12

11:29 IST: At the mid-break of second game, PV Sindhu leads 11-9 vs Nozomi Okuhara.

11:26 IST: Brilliant use of the court from Sindhu. She makes Okuhara toil and finally wins the point to take a 10-8 lead.

11:24 IST: Sindhu makes an error as Okuhara draws level at 7-7

11:22 IST: A much closer battle in the first half of the second game. Sindhu leads 7-6

11:19 IST: Okuhara wins a gruelling rally. She trails 4-5 in the second game

11:17 IST: Sindhu once again makes a strong start and streaks into a 3-0 lead

11:13 IST: PV Sindhu wins the first game 21-19 against Nozomi Okuhara in the final

11:10 IST: Okuhara puts two of her smashes wide to give Sindhu a 19-17 lead

11:07 IST: Sindhu manages to break Okuhara's run of consecutive points to lead by a point.

11:06 IST: Okuhara makes a brilliant comeback to draw level at 16-16 against Sindhu

11:04 IST: Sindhu's lead has been cut to just 1 point.

11:01 IST: Okuhara showing more urgency in her play which seems to be bearing fruit. The Japanese now trails 12-15.

10:59 IST: 4 consecutive points for Okuhara. She trails 10-14 to Sindhu

10:57 IST: Okuhara at sixes and sevens as Sindhu continues to dominate the opening game. The Indian star leads 14-6.

10:54 IST: At the mid-break of the first game, Sindhu leads 11-6 against Okuhara

10:53 IST: Sindhu wins the match's first long rally to take a 10-5 lead. The Indian seems to be in complete control.

10:51 IST: Back-to-back points for Okuhara for the first time in the match. The gap has closed a little. Sindhu leads 7-5.

10:49 IST: Sindhu looking good at the net. She leads 7-3

10:47 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Sindhu! Positive start for the Indian, she leads 4-1

10:45 IST: Couple of errors from Okuhara and Sindhu takes the early lead

10:43 IST: Women's singles final between India's PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara of Japan begins!

10:40 IST: PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have taken the court and are warming up for the much-anticipated clash.

10:30 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match.

10:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final. We are 10 minutes away from the title clash. Can the Indian star break her final jinx and get the better of an opponent that has troubled her big-time in the past?

Sindhu has suffered a series of finals disappointments in recent years, as well as silver at Rio 2016, she also took silver at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games this year. Likewise, she has lost in the final of the World Championships twice and was runner-up in last year's season finale.

"I hope that ending the season, I can win gold, definitely it would mean a lot. I would not call it pressure. I will just play freely, like how I have played these last four matches. And, if I win it, it will be very important for me," Sindhu said.