World Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Home Silver As Carolina Marin Scripts History

India star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday settled for silver medal after losing her BWF Badminton World Championships final clash to Spain's Carolina Marin at Nanjing, China. Sindhu suffered a straight games defeat as she lost 19-21, 10-21 in the summit clash. The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn't have answers to Marin's blistering pace in the 45 minutes that the match lasted.

This was Sindhu's second successive silver at the World Championships. She had won a silver medal in 2017 and bagged bronze medals in 2013 and 2014. This was her fourth medal overall at World Championships.

Marin claimed a slice of history as the Spaniard became the first woman singles player to win three gold medals at World Championships. She had won the title in 2014 and the 2015 Jakarta edition.

Sindhu, who defeated Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi to set up her final clash with Marin, showed spectacular show in the opening game. An imperious Marin took the game away 21-19.

The second game was totally belonged to Marin. She showed pure dominance to clinch the second game 21-10.