 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan In The Second Round

Updated: 20 August 2019 16:15 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

This was the third time that HS Prannoy defeated Lin Dan. He had outclassed the Chinese in the Indonesia Open in 2018 and French Open in 2015.

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan In The Second Round
HS Prannoy had defeated Finland's Eetu Heino in the preliminary round. © Twitter

India men's badminton star HS Prannoy stunned five-time world champion Lin Dan of China in the second round to advance to the third round of BWF World Championships on Tuesday in Basel, Switzerland. Prannoy got off to a great start and was leading the first round 21-11. Thereafter, Lin Dan made a solid comeback and ended the second game with a 21-12 tally. The decider was dominated by Prannoy against the two-time Olympic champion and he clinched it 21-7 to reach the third round. Notably, this was the third time that Prannoy defeated Lin Dan. He had outclassed the Chinese in Indonesia Open in 2018 and French Open in 2015.

Earlier on Monday, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy and Sai Praneeth won their respective matches in the preliminary round of the World Championships to advance to the second round.

Srikanth came from behind to beat Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 17-21, 21-16, 21-6 in the first round. World No. 19 Praneeth beat lower-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 while Prannoy had defeated Finland's Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the preliminary round.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article HS Prannoy Badminton
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • This was the third time that Prannoy defeated Lin Dan
  • Prannoy had outclassed the Chinese in Indonesia Open and French Open
  • China's Lin Dan is five-time world champion
Related Articles
World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round
World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round
HS Prannoy Questions Arjuna Award Selection Criteria, But BAI Says He Was Not Recommended
HS Prannoy Questions Arjuna Award Selection Criteria, But BAI Says He Was Not Recommended
Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance To Second Round
Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance To Second Round
Japan Open 2019: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance To Second Round, Kidambi Srikanth Crashes Out
Japan Open 2019: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance To Second Round, Kidambi Srikanth Crashes Out
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
PV Sindhu Looks To End 2019 Title Drought At Japan Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.