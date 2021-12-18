2021 BWF World Championships Semi-Final Live Updates: Lakshya Sen faces Kidambi Srikanth in an all Indian semi-final clash of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. Lakshya Sen fought off a stubborn Chinese, Zhao Jun Peng, 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 while Kidambi Srikanth had an easy victim in Mark Caljouw, defeating the Dutchman 21-8, 21-7 in 26 minutes. India have never won a men's singles medal at the World Championships. However, India are assured of atleast a silver regardless of today's result.

