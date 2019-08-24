 
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Semi-Final, World Championships Live Score: PV Sindhu Takes Early Lead In 1st Game vs Chen Yufei

Updated:24 August 2019 14:47 IST

BWF Badminton World Championships 2019 PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Semi-final Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu Ying in quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Live Score: PV Sindhu has assured herself a fifth World Championships medal. © AFP

PV Sindhu secured her fifth World Championships medal following a stunning comeback while B Sai Praneeth became the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to grab a podium in the prestigious event in Switzerland on Friday. On a day of double delight for India, Olympic silver medallist Sindhu staged a come-from-behind victory over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, before Praneeth ended an agonising wait with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament to go with her two bronze, edged past world number 2 and Asian Games gold medallist Tzu Ying 12-21 23-21 21-19 in a pulsating contest that lasted 71 minutes, inching closer to an elusive gold medal at the worlds. World No. 19 Praneeth, who got the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan in a 51-minute battle, joining Prakash Padukone in the medal list at the tournament. 

Live Semi-Final Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei and Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota, BWF World Championships 2019 semi-finals at Basel, Switzerland.

  • 14:47 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Mid-break

    PV Sindhu goes into the mid-break with an 11-3 lead over Chen Yufei in the first game.
  • 14:46 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Sindhu makes full use of her height

    Tall shuttler PV Sindhu is making full use of her height. She breaks service again after a blow and takes 9-3 lead against Chen Yufei.
  • 14:44 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Sindhu continues to dominate

    PV Sindhu snaps Chen Yufei's attempt of fightback with three back-to-back points. She is now leading 7-2 in the game.
  • 14:41 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Sindhu takes 2-point lead

    PV Sindhu has taken a two-point lead. She is 3-1 up against Chen Yufei in the first game.
  • 14:39 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Match begins

    Chen Yufei serves as the women's singles semi-final match begins.
  • 14:38 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    A third final for Sindhu?

    PV Sindhu finished with silver medal in last two editions of the BWF World Championships. She is eyeing a third consecutive final in the event.
  • 14:35 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Players are out in the middle!

    PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei are out in the middle for her much-awaited semi-final match in Switzerland.
  • 14:34 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Historical day for Sai Praneeth

    Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth will take on World No. 1 Kento Momota in the men's singles semifinals. He is only the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to assure himself a World Championships medal in men's singles category.
  • 14:25 (IST)Aug 24, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships semi-final match between PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei at Basel in Switzerland.
    Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton B. Sai Praneeth Live Blogs
