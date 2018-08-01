BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Saina Nehwal defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women's singles category of the Badminton World Championship 2018. Saina fought off a brave effort from her Turkish opponent to cruise to a 21-17, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes. The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia. Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark. The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory.
When is the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match will take place on August 2, 2018.
Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match will be played at Nanjing, China.
What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match begin?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match is estimated to begin around 12:00 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
