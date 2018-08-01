BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Indian ace PV Sindhu dominated Indonesian Fitriani as she slammed home by a whopping 21-14, 21-9 and entered the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. Third-seeded Sindhu never let up in the match as she won the first point of the match against the unseeded Fitriani and seldom lost steam in the entire match. The vintage Sindhu cross-court smashes and the typical drop shots were out as Fitriani tried to keep pace but was always came up second against the Olympic silver medalist. The Indian worked her angles beautifully as Fitriani struggled to work around and even as Sindhu did commit few errors which allowed her opponent to close the gap. She has moved into the pre-quarter-finals where she will face the ninth seed Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarter-finals.
When is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match will take place on August 2, 2018.
Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match will be played at Nanjing, China.
What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match begin?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match is estimated to begin around 02:00 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)