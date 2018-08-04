 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 August 2018 22:16 IST

World No.3 PV Sindhu will face World No.8 Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF World Championships 2018.

BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
PV Sindhu, in head-to-head record, trails Carolina Marin 5-6. © AFP

World No. 3 PV Sindhu will be up against World No.8 Carolina Marin in a mouth-watering women's singles BWF World Championships 2018 final clash at Nanjing, China on Sunday. PV Sindhu, who beat Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament respectively, will aim to continue her fine form against the Rio Olympic gold medallist Marin. In their head-to-head record, Marin enjoys a 6-5 advantage against Sindhu. In their last meeting, earlier this year, at the Malaysia Open 2018, the Indian had beaten the Spaniard 22-20, 21-19 in a match that lasted 52 minutes. However, the last time when they faced each other at the BWF World Championships 2014, Sindhu lost 17-21, 15-21 to Marin in the semi-finals.

When is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will take place on August 5, 2018.

Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will be played at Nanjing, China.

What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match begin?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match is estimated to begin around 12:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Carolina Marin Badminton
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu, in head-to-head record, trails Carolina Marin 5-6
  • PV Sindhu will aim to continue her fine form against Carolina Marin
  • In Malaysia Open 2018, PV Sindhu had beaten Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19
Related Articles
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Championships 2018: Incredible PV Sindhu Enters Second Successive Final
World Championships 2018: Incredible PV Sindhu Enters Second Successive Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Sindhu Beats Yamaguchi, To Face Marin In Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Sindhu Beats Yamaguchi, To Face Marin In Final
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Beats Nozomi Okuhara To Set Up Semi-Finals Clash With Akane Yamaguchi
World Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Beats Nozomi Okuhara To Set Up Semi-Finals Clash With Akane Yamaguchi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.