 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 01 August 2018 23:56 IST

Kidambi Srikanth will face another unseeded opponent in Malaysian Daren Liew in the next round.

BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth registered a hard fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain to enter the third round of the men's singles at the Badminton World Championships. The fifth seeded Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory over his unseeded opponent. He will face another unseeded opponent in Malaysian Daren Liew in the next round. The Malaysian defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-16, 21-16 in the second round. The first game was a closely fought see-saw affair before Srikanth clinched four back-to-back points to reach game point at 20-13. Although the Spaniard managed to reduce the deficit, it was not enough to prevent the Indian from taking the opening game. Abian made a strong comeback in the second game. He went into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead and took the game away from Srikanth immediately after the restart with an awe inspiring run of seven consecutive points. The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight, but the Indian held his own in the closing stages to clinch the issue.

When is the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match will take place on August 2, 2018.

Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match will be played at Nanjing, China.

What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match begin?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match is estimated to begin around 03:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Srikanth registered a hard fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain
  • Abian made a strong comeback in the second game
  • The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight
Related Articles
BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championship 2018 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats Fitriani To Enter Third Round
BWF World Championship 2018 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats Fitriani To Enter Third Round
BWF World Championship: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance To Next Round
BWF World Championship: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance To Next Round
BWF World Championship 2018 Highlights: Saina Nehwal Beats Aliye Demirbag To Enter Third Round
BWF World Championship 2018 Highlights: Saina Nehwal Beats Aliye Demirbag To Enter Third Round
BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.