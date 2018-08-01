BWF World Championships 2018, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kidambi Srikanth registered a hard fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain to enter the third round of the men's singles at the Badminton World Championships. The fifth seeded Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory over his unseeded opponent. He will face another unseeded opponent in Malaysian Daren Liew in the next round. The Malaysian defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-16, 21-16 in the second round. The first game was a closely fought see-saw affair before Srikanth clinched four back-to-back points to reach game point at 20-13. Although the Spaniard managed to reduce the deficit, it was not enough to prevent the Indian from taking the opening game. Abian made a strong comeback in the second game. He went into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead and took the game away from Srikanth immediately after the restart with an awe inspiring run of seven consecutive points. The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight, but the Indian held his own in the closing stages to clinch the issue.