Live Score, Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-Final: Parupalli Kashyap Eyes Final Berth As He Takes On World No 1

Updated:28 September 2019 15:34 IST

Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Score: Parupalli Kashyap faces Kento Momota in Korea Open semis. © Twitter

Parupalli Kashyap is trailing -11 to Kento Momota at the mid-game interval in the semi-final of the Korea Open. Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in straight games to seal a spot in the semis. Kashyap had to come back from behind to win the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament in Incheon. Kashyap's opponent, Kento Momota defeated Lee Zii jia in the quarterfinals. 

Live Score Updates between Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota BWF Korea Open 2019 Semi final in Incheon.

  • 15:34 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Five in a row for Kento Momota!

    Kashyap's mini-comeback has come to an end with Kento Momota winning five in a row to make it 17-12
  • 15:33 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Momota edges ahead again

    Kento Momota edges ahead to 13-12
  • 15:32 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    He has levelled it!

    Parupalli Kashyap has turned the tables in the second game and has drawn the score at 12-12!
  • 15:31 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Parupalli Kashyap is seemingly not in the mood to give up. Another smash from him forces Momota to hit out, and then he wins another rally to cut the deficit to one point. 12-11 to Momota now!
  • 15:29 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kashyap smashes one!

    Parupalli Kashyap hits a smash of his own, as he tries to keep up with the world no. 1
  • 15:27 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kento Momota leads 11-7 at the mid-game interval

    Kento Momota has dominated for the longest time in the second game and looks set to reach the final of the Korea Open
  • 15:25 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kashyap fights back!

    Kashyap wins a few points in a row to make it 6-9
  • 15:24 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    What a shot!

    Another stunning cross-court smash from Kento Momota makes it 9-3 in favour of the Hapanese shuttler
  • 15:23 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Parupalli Kashyap in trouble

    Parupalli Kashyap looks well out of this match, having slumped to 2-8 in the second game
  • 15:22 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Three in a row!

    Momota hits a third smash in a row to make it 6-2. Kashyap is in serious trouble here
  • 15:21 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    And another one!

    5-2 now, as Momota scores with a cross-court smash
  • 15:20 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Smash!

    Kento Momota makes it 4-2 with a brilliant smash
  • 15:20 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Momota starts second game where from where he left off in the first one

    Kento Momota is 3-1 up in the second game
  • 15:17 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    And we go again...

    The second game begins, with Kento Momota having put one foot in the final
  • 15:15 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kento Momota takes the first game 21-13

    Kento Momota has won the first game convincingly, with Parupalli Kashyap struggling to keep up with his Japanese opponent
  • 15:15 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Game point!

    Momota closes in on the first game as he reaches 20-13
  • 15:12 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kento Momota leads 16-9

    Kashyap fails to build momentum as the Japanese ace keeps the pressure on
  • 15:09 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Momota asserts his dominance

    Kento Momota has now raced away to a 13-7 lead, winning back-to-back games after the mid-game interval
  • 15:08 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Advantage Kento Momota at the mid-game interval

    Kento Momota holds an 11-7 advantage at the mid-game interval
  • 15:07 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    What a rally!

    Kento Momota comes out on top after an intense rally!
  • 15:06 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    10-7 to Kento Momota

    Kento Momota has been dominating, but Parupalli Kashyap refuses to give up and has not let the gap extend
  • 15:04 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kashyap takes another point

    Score stands at 9-6 to Kento Momota
  • 15:03 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kashyap takes a point after Momota hits out

    Parupalli Kashyap closes the gap to 8-5 in the first game after Kento Momota hits one out
  • 15:02 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Momota dominating

    Kento Momota asserts his superiority, racing ahead to a 7-4 lead in the first game
  • 14:59 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Momota edges ahead!

    After going down by a game, Kento Momota has powered ahead to take a 4-2 lead in the first game
  • 14:58 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Kashyap fights back!

    Parupalli Kashyap levels the score after a long rally
  • 14:57 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Here we go!

    And the match begins, with Kento Momota taking the first point
  • 14:55 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota moments away

    Both players have come out onto the court, with the match about to begin
  • 14:49 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Tai Tzu Ying knocked out of Korea Open!

    Ratchanok Intanon has defeated the world number one Tai Tzu Ying in straight games to book a place in the final.
  • 14:32 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Ratchanok Intanon takes the first game!

    Ratchanok Intanon takes the first game in the semi-final 21-19 against world number one Tai Tzu Ying.
  • 14:11 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Women's semi-final is about to start!

    Tai Tzu Ying is facing Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final match. After this match, India's Parupalli Kashyap will be in action.

  • 13:25 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Parupalli Kashyap is the lone Indian remaining in the tournament!

    World Champion PV Sindhu, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth all crashed out in the first round of the tournament while Parupalli Kashyap has kept India in the fray with exceptional performances to reach the semi-finals. Kashyap will take on world number one Kento Momota in the semis.
  • 13:19 (IST)Sep 28, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final clash between India's Parupalli Kashyap and Japan's Kento Momota in Korea Open.
    Topics mentioned in this article Parupalli Kashyap Badminton Live Blogs
