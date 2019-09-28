Parupalli Kashyap is trailing -11 to Kento Momota at the mid-game interval in the semi-final of the Korea Open. Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in straight games to seal a spot in the semis. Kashyap had to come back from behind to win the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament in Incheon. Kashyap's opponent, Kento Momota defeated Lee Zii jia in the quarterfinals.

Live Score Updates between Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota BWF Korea Open 2019 Semi final in Incheon.