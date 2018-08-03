PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships Live Score: PV Sindhu-Nozomi Okuhara 2nd Games Goes Down To The Wire

India's PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles quarter-final of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2018 at Nanjing, China today. Sindhu will be looking to avenge her 2017 World Championships final loss against Okuhara. The Indian claimed silver medal in 2017 after a 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 loss to the Japanese in the marathon match. Sindhu trails Okuhara 5-6 in the head-to-head record and would aim to pull one back. Earlier this year, in the two times that they have met, Sindhu beat Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in the All England Open and lost 15-21, 18-21 in the Thailand Open.

After getting a bye in the first round of the Women's singles event, Sindhu beat Fitriani Fitriani 21-14, 21-9 and Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 to proceed to the quarters of the tournament. Okuhara, on the other hand, defeated Rachel Honderich 21-11, 21-9, 23-21 and Goh Jin Wei 21-13 to reach the last eight. Apart from Sindhu, India's B Sai Praneeth will be up against Kento Momota in the quarters of the men's singles event. Sai Praneeth, who enjoys a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head encounters, will look to better his record further against his Japanese opponent.

Live Badminton Match between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF Badminton World Championships 2018 at Nanjing, China

21:18 IST: Match point for Sindhu! Can she avenge her 2017 World Championships loss?

21:17 IST: The second game is going down to the wire. Neither Okuhara nor Sindhu is giving in. Meanwhile, a brilliant cross-court drop shot helps Okuhara draw level at 19-19.

21:14 IST: A beautiful drop shot from Okuhara gives her a 18-17 lead against her Indian counterpart.

21:13 IST: It is 17-17 all now. The second game is heading towards a tense finish.

21:07 IST: The game between Sindhu and Nozomi is going neck and neck. Sindhu leads Nozomi 15-14.

21:03 IST: Sindhu draws level at 11-11 against Nozomi in the second game.

21:01 IST: At mid-break in the second game, Sindhu trails Okuhara 8-11. Can she pull the game back like in the first game?

20:57 IST: Sindhu is not letting Okuhara settle in the second game. She takes another point to trail Okuhara 7-10 in the first game.

20:50 IST: Okuhara makes it 5-0 in no time. She is looking in quite the flow. However, Sindhu pulls one back to trail her opponent 1-5.

20:49 IST: Okuhara takes a quick 3-0 lead vs Sindhu in the second game.

20:46 IST: Game! A cross-court smash seals the first game for Sindhu as she wins 21-17 against Nozomi Okuhara.

20:41 IST: Sindhu is nailing her backhand cross-court shot today. This is the second time she places the shuttle on the top left corner in Okuhara's side of the court.

20:39 IST: Sindhu is running away with the first game. She is leading Okuhara 17-13.

20:36 IST: Sindhu is not going to let her lead vanish. A ferocious smash down the line gives her a slender two-point lead against Okuhara. Sindhu leads Okuhara 14-12.

20:31 IST: After a slow start, Sindhu takes a couple of consecutive points to lead Nozomi Okuhara 11-10 at mid-break.

20:29 IST: PV Sindhu draws level at 8-8 against Nozomi Okuhara. It seems the Indian is getting in the flow.

20:27 IST: A brilliant back-hand return from Sindhu to the left corner of Okuhara's court gets her an important point. Sindhu 6-8 Okuhara.

20:25 IST: Currently, Sindhu is trailing her opponent 3-7.

20:23 IST: A beautiful long rally comes to an end as Okuhara makes a brilliant cross-court return. Sindhu didn't move an inch.

20:21 IST: Okuhara gains a three-point lead as Sindhu's return lands outside the court.

20:20 IST: Sindhu draws level at 1-1 after Okuhara gets the first point of the game with a powerful smash down the line.

20:19 IST: PV Sindhu gets the match underway.

20:17 IST: PV Sindhu is up against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles quarter-finals.

20:15 IST: Time for the women's singles match now!

20:12 IST: Praneeth is knocked out of the World Championships after a 12-21, 12-21 loss to Japans Kento Momota in men's singles quarter-finals.

20:07 IST: Praneeth's jump and smashes lands outside the court as Momota leads him 14-8 in the second game.

20:04 IST: At mid break of the second game, Praneeth trails Momota 11-7.

20:02 IST: Praneeth draws level at 6-6 vs Momota.

20:00 IST: Momota, in no time, has taken a two-point lead. Momota 6-4 Praneeth.

19:58 IST: Kento Momota draws level at 3-3 against Praneeth.

19:55 IST: What a shot! Praneeth's behind-the-back backhand wins the rally for him as he takes the first two points of the second game.

19:52 IST: Praneeth loses first game 12-21 to Momota in 17 minutes.

19:51 IST: Praneeth gets three consecutive points as Momota makes unforced errors. Momota 19-11 Praneeth.

19:48 IST: Momota is cruising in the first game, Praneeth, on the other hand, is giving away his points. Momota 19-6 Praneeth.

19:46 IST: Shortly after the break, Momota has taken a huge eight-point lead. Momota 14-6 Praneeth.

19:43 IST: At mid-break, Praneeth trails Momota 5-11.

19:40 IST: While Momota is moving fluently across the move, Praneeth seems a bit caught up. Momota is picking up easy point with his on-point smashes. Momota 9-4 Praneeth.

19:38 IST: Momota is picking up steam, he gains a big 6-1 lead against Praneeth.

19:36 IST: Sai Praneeth draws level at 1-1 as Momota makes an unforced error. The Japanese's backhand return lands outside the court.

19:34 IST: Momota starts the proceedings and takes the first point with a cross-court shot.

19:31 IST: Both Praneeth and Momota are walking out to the court for the quarters clash.

19:26 IST: For India, in men's singles quarter-finals round, Sai Praneeth will be up against Japan's Kento Momota.

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the BWF Badminton World Championships quarter-finals round.

Earlier in the day, it was the end of the road for World No. 10 Saina Nehwal as she lost to Olympic champion Carolina Marin 6-21, 11-21 in a match that lasted 31 minutes. In the opening game, Marin accumulated quick points to quickly race to the mid-game interval with a massive 11-2 lead. Saina, on the other hand, looked out of touch and failed to get better of her counter-part. The Indian also made repeated unforced errors, which helped Marin close the game at 21-6 in 12 minutes without breaking a sweat.