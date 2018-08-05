PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, BWF World Championships Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes India's Maiden Gold

India badminton star PV Sindhu set to face Spanish seventh seed and two-time world champion Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF Badminton World Championships. Sindhu defeated Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to enter her second consecutive final of the competition. Third seed Sindhu, a three-time World Championships medallist, registered a 21-16, 24-22 win over Yamaguchi in the semi-final clash. The Rio Olympics medallist took 55 minutes to edge past Yamaguchi. Carolina, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, overcame China's sixth seed He Bingjiao with a 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 victory in an hour and nine minutes in the other semi-final.

Live final badminton match of PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF Badminton World Championships FInal at at Nanjing, China

13:48 IST: Big opportunity for Sindhu to win India's maiden Gold medal at World Championships.

13:47 IST: Sindhu and Marin are warming-up.

13:46 IST: PV Sindhu makes her entry now. A loud cheer for her.

13:45 IST: Spain's Carolina Marin is making her way to the court.

13:44 IST: The wait is over. It's time for the mouth-watering clash between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin.

13:35 IST: China's Zheng Siwei - Huang Yaqiong wins the mixed double title at World Championships. The duo won 21-17, 21-19.

13:30 IST: The mixed doubles final ends. Next up Sindhu vs Marin women's singles final.

13:27 IST: India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's message for Sindhu.

Fantastic effort to reach your second consecutive World Championships Final @Pvsindhu1. All the very best. #WBC2018 pic.twitter.com/vaYcKB7Xgl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2018

13:23 IST: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman wished Sindhu ahead of the final.

Congratulations PV Sindhu on beating Akane Yamaguchi and reaching the World Championships final. Best wishes for the final. pic.twitter.com/M6Ws282xxc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 4, 2018

13:17 IST: Overall, Marin has a 6-5 advantage over Sindhu, who had beaten the Spaniard in their last encounter at the Malaysia Open in June.

13:15 IST: Sindhu had lost to Marin in the final of 2016 Rio Olympics.

12:38 IST: PV Sindhu has a great chance of winning a gold medal for the first time for India.

12:35 IST: India have 7 medals at the World Championship - 2 Silver and 5 Bronze.

12:26 IST: The women's double match between Japan's Mayu Matsumoto - Wakana Nagahara and Japan's Yuki Fukushima - Sayaka Hirota has just ended. Japan's Matsumoto - Wakana Nagahara have won the title clash 19-12, 21-19, 22-20.

12:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the BWF Badminton World Championship final between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin.

The final pits Sindhu against Carolina, who defeated the Hyderabadi in the Rio Games 2016. Even though they have won six matches each against each other, Sindhu has won three out of four games she faced Carolina since the final loss in Rio.

For Sindhu, it will be yet another great opportunity to become the first Indian to win a world title as she continues to drive the country's badminton to newer heights.

In the mixed doubles final, Chinese top seeds Zheng and Huang Yaqiong will meet compatriot second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

The women's doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair between second seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and 11th seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

In the men's doubles final, Japanese fifth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda will take on Chinese fourth seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.