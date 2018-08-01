Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian, BWF World Championship 2018 Live: Kidambi Beats Abian To Enter Third Round

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth overcame unseeded Pablo Abian from Spain 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 in a marathon match which lasted for an hour and two minutes. The fifth seeded Indian took the first game in the men's singles tie of the Badminton World Championship 2018 with ease before losing in the second game. The Guntur player Srikanth, was put under consistent pressure as the Spaniard displayed some brilliant play to take the tie to the decider. However, in the third game, Srikanth maintained his calm as Abian made some unforced errors to clinch the match and proceed to the next round.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will look to break the jinx of losing major finals and better the colour of her medal when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the prestigious World Championship, starting in Nanjing on Monday. With two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and a silver last year, Sindhu has an impressive record at the World Championship. Her epic final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year went down as one of the greatest matches of all time, clocking 110 minutes. The Indian will hope her love affair continues in Nanjing.

09:15 IST: Some highlights from the Kidambi Srikanth versus Pablo Abian three-game thriller of a contest.

08:47 IST: Final scoreline, fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth overcomes unseeded Pablo Abian from Spain 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 in a marathon match which lasted for an hour and two minutes.

08:40 IST: Kidambi Srikanth with a soft touch, wins the decider 21-14 in 26 minutes. The fifth seed made a terrific comeback after losing out on the second game.

08:38 IST: Brilliant returns from Kidambi, takes three consecutive points. He inches near on closing the game, Srikanth has a five-point lead now, 18-13 in the decider.

08:37 IST: Srikanth has changed gears here, takes the upper hand. The Guntur-based shuttler takes two consecutive points before Pablo takes one. Kidambi leads 14-12.

08:35 IST: Kidambi Srikanth with a beautiful smash, to bring the score on level terms 12-12.

08:34 IST: Tight net shot from Kidambi, he takes the first point after the interval, trails 10-11.

08:32 IST: Pablo Abian has been on the pinnacle of his game, he leads at the mid-game interval 11-9 in 16 minutes.

08:29 IST: Two full length dives from Kidambi, not enough to keep Abian from taking the point. He looks to be in form of his life. Putting the Indian on pressure.

08:26 IST: Kidambi Srikanth challenges for out, but the review shows that the challenge is unsuccessful. Abian has put a breathing space between him and Kidambi, now leads 9-6.

08:24 IST: Stand-out rally! Pablo takes the point in the end, Kidambi still trying to play the catch-up game as Abian leads 7-6.

08:23 IST: Pablo challenges but umpire denies the review, suggests the Spaniard was late to react on that shot. Meanwhile, Srikanth has come from behind to take a 6-4 lead in the deciding game.

08:22 IST: Fine return serve from Kidambi to bring the score on level terms.

08:20 IST: Kidambi Srikanth hits the net, Pablo earn a hard earned point. He has been on fire since the second game. Pablo 3-2 Srikanth in third game.

08:18 IST: Abian takes two consecutive opening points before Kidambi returns to get on the scoreboard. Pablo 2-1 Srikanth.

08:16 IST: Unseeded Pablo Abian clinches the second game 21-12 in 19 minutes, we are heading to the decider now.

08:15 IST: Pablo Abian nears on closing the game, but Srikanth pulls two back to back points to trail 12-20.

08:13 IST: Pressure on Kidambi clearly shows, he nets the shuttle, makes an unforced errors. Infact, now two in a row. The Spaniard leads 18-10.

08:12 IST: Terrific Rally! Pablo keeps his calm to maintain his lead in second game, his lead is now stretched to 15-10.

08:05 IST: Kidambi Srikanth has taken the first game 21-15 against Spain's Pablo Abian.

08:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the match between Kidambi Srikanth and Pablo Abian.

The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia. Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark. The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory. Meanwhile, Srikanth defeated the Irish 21-15, 21-16 in 37 minutes. Srikanth looked the better of the two shuttlers from the onset, but the Irish showed some resilience to take a slender lead in the first game before Srikanth came from behind to close it with ease.