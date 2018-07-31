Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen, BWF World Championship 2018 Live: Srikanth Looks To Make A Confident Start

Kidambi Srikanth will begin his men's singles campaign at the BWF World Championships 2018 against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen. With his opponent ranked 87, Srikanth should have little problem reaching the next round. Also with Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia and Son Wan Ho of South Korea withdrawing from the tournament, Srikanth's side of the draw has become easier and the Indian ace will be fancying his chances of reaching the semi-finals. If the World No. 6 beats his opponents in the first and second round, Srikanth's first real test could come in form of 13th seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will begin India's women's singles campaign when she will face Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in the second round of the tournament. Saina had received a bye in the first round. However, Saina will be treading into uncharted territory as this is the first time that she will be up against her Turkish opponent. Currently, ranked 10th in the world, if Saina manages to beat her Turkish opponent, then she is expected to be up against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the third round. A win against Intanon could pit Saina against Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain.

Live Badminton Match between Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen, BWF Badminton World Championship 2018 at Nanjing, China

8:15 IST: Fifth seed Srikanth is expected to cruise over unseeded Nhat Nguyen hailing from Ireland with ease.

8:10 IST: Kidambi Srikanth is world no. 6 while Nhat Nguyen ranks 87. Both the shuttlers will clash against each other for the very first time.

8:00 IST: Hello and welcome the live commentary of the men's singles match between Kidambi Srikanth and Nhat Nguyen.

The first day of the World Championships saw HS Prannoy record a straight-game win against New Zealand's Abhinav Manota on Monday. Prannoy, seeded 11th in the tournament, hardly broke a sweat as he cruised past the unseeded New Zealander 21-12, 21-11 in just 28 minutes. He will next take on Brazilian Ygor Coelho in the second round. The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy , the mixed doubles pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N.Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also advanced to the second round.