Badminton Association of India Announces Rs 5 Lakh Cash Award For Kidambi Srikanth

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced a cash award of Rs. 5 lakh for Kidambi Srikanth for winning his third Super Series Premier title with a dominating victory at the Denmark Open in Odense. Srikanth got the better of Lee Hyun II of South Korea 21 -10 21-5 to clinch the title at the USD 750,000 Super Series event on Sunday.

"We are very proud of what Srikanth has achieved in the Danish Open. Our boys are on a roll and I can only see them winning more laurels for the country," Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This is the third title for Srikanth in 2017 after Indonesia Open and Australia Open.

He become the only player after Lin Dan to achieve the feat of winning three Superseries titles in a calendar year.