Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out In Quarterfinals
Updated: 26 April 2019 17:02 IST
Saina Nehwal was knocked out after losing 13-21, 23-21, 16-21 against third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women's singles quarterfinal.
Saina Nehwal had defeated Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-13, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals. © AFP
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have been knocked out after losing their respective women's singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships being held in Wuhan, China on Friday. Saina lost 13-21, 23-21, 16-21 against third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Sindhu went down 19-21, 9-21 against world number 17 China's Cai Yanyan. In the men's singles quarterfinal, Sameer Verma went down 10-21, 12-21 against China's Shi Yuqi.
World number eight Kidambi Srikanth endured a shocking first round defeat. Srikanth was up against the world number 51 and was knocked out of the tournament in straight games. Srikanth lost 16-21, 20-22 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 44 minutes.
