Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Lose In Semis

Saina Nehwal lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying © AFP
Indian singles stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships on Saturday. London Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21in 45 minutes. It was Saina's third bronze medal in the Asia Championships. In the final, Tai will meet Chinese sixth seed Chen Yufei, who eased past South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-12, 21-13 in 37 minutes.
In a men's singles semi-final, Prannoy was defeated by Reigning Olympic champion and Chinese third seed Chen Long, who won 21-16, 21-18 in 52 minutes. World No.10 Prannoy bagged his first medal at the continental meet.
Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS