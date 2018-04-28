 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Lose In Semis

Updated: 28 April 2018 17:34 IST

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21in 45 minutes.

Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Lose In Semis
Saina Nehwal lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying © AFP

Indian singles stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships on Saturday. London Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21in 45 minutes. It was Saina's third bronze medal in the Asia Championships. In the final, Tai will meet Chinese sixth seed Chen Yufei, who eased past South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-12, 21-13 in 37 minutes.

In a men's singles semi-final, Prannoy was defeated by Reigning Olympic champion and Chinese third seed Chen Long, who won 21-16, 21-18 in 52 minutes. World No.10 Prannoy bagged his first medal at the continental meet.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals
  • Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21
  • In the final, Tai will meet Chinese sixth seed Chen Yufei
Related Articles
Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Enter Semis; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Ousted
Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Enter Semis; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Ousted
Badminton Asia Championships 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarters
Badminton Asia Championships 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarters
Badminton Asia Championships 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Advance To The Second Round
Badminton Asia Championships 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Advance To The Second Round
Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal Condemn Growing Rape Cases In India
Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal Condemn Growing Rape Cases In India
Saina Nehwal Cried The Night She Landed For The Commonwealth Games. Here
Saina Nehwal Cried The Night She Landed For The Commonwealth Games. Here's Why
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.