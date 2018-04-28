Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Lose In Semis

Indian singles stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships on Saturday. London Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21in 45 minutes. It was Saina's third bronze medal in the Asia Championships. In the final, Tai will meet Chinese sixth seed Chen Yufei, who eased past South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-12, 21-13 in 37 minutes.

In a men's singles semi-final, Prannoy was defeated by Reigning Olympic champion and Chinese third seed Chen Long, who won 21-16, 21-18 in 52 minutes. World No.10 Prannoy bagged his first medal at the continental meet.