 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Claims Men's Title, Tai Tzu Ying Wins Women's Competition

Updated: 15 March 2020 23:50 IST

Tai Tzu Ying defeated China's Chen Yu Fei to win the women's singles title at the 2020 All England Open while Denmark's Viktor Axelsen claimed his maiden tournament win in a Super 1000 event

All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Claims Mens Title, Tai Tzu Ying Wins Womens Competition
Viktor Axelsen defeated Chou Tien Chen in straight sets to win the men's singles title. © AFP

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying beat Chinese world number one Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-15 to win the All England badminton Championship for the third time on Sunday. Tai, seeded second, was on a revenge mission in Birmingham after losing last year's final against Chen. The 25-year-old's previous All England titles came in 2017 and 2018 and she clinched a third in impressive style. "I'm very excited to have won the Yonex All England," Tai said. "I've very familiar with playing against Chen as I've played against her so many times.

"I put her under pressure today, and I'm very happy that I was able to control the rallies well. I really like to play this tournament."

In the men's event, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen won his first All England Championship title, beating Taiwanese top seed Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 21-14.

Axelsen lost to Kento Momota in the final last year, but the world number seven was at his powerful best to make amends.

And 26-year-old Axelsen said it was a day he would never forget.

"This means a lot to me. It is a big dream come true and it's up there with all my biggest achievements in my career so far," he said after his maiden tournament win in a Super 1000 event.

"Obviously right now I'm both happy and really emotional. It's just crazy. It's a day I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Pre-tournament favourite Chou admitted he was below his best.

"I tried to put in a better performance but I wasn't able to control the rallies as well as Viktor was able to," he said.

"I didn't play to my 100 per cent, and I didn't expect that, but that's the way it is."

Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota stormed to the women's doubles title, beating China's Du Yue and Li Yinhui 21-13, 21-15.

Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti defeated Thai third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-15, 17-21, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Viktor Axelsen Badminton
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Viktor Axelsen defeated Chou Tien Chen in straight sets in summit clash
  • It was Viktor Axelsen's first tournament win in a Super 1000 event
  • Tai Tzu Ying beat Chen Yufei to clinch the women's singles title
Related Articles
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Reaches Final, To Play Chou Tien-chen
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Reaches Final, To Play Chou Tien-chen
China Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Enter Quarters, Parupalli Kashyap Crashes Out
China Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Enter Quarters, Parupalli Kashyap Crashes Out
Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Viktor Axelsen In India Open 2019 Final
Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Viktor Axelsen In India Open 2019 Final
India Open Final Highlights Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Kidambi Srikanth Goes Down Fighting To Viktor Axelsen In Final
India Open Final Highlights Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen: Kidambi Srikanth Goes Down Fighting To Viktor Axelsen In Final
Badminton World Federation Decides Against Bringing In New Scoring Plan
Badminton World Federation Decides Against Bringing In New Scoring Plan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.