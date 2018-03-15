All England Open: PV Sindhu Survives Scare, Proceeds To Quarters

India star PV Sindhu survived a scare to beat Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand in the second round of the All England Open on Thursday to proceed to the quarters of the tournament. The match that lasted one hour and six minutes, saw the Indian win the game 21-13, 13-21, 21-18. After winning the first game easily, Sindhu found it difficult to dominate her opponent and gave the game away easily. In the third and last game, it was neck and neck till the end but at 18-18 Sindhu took three straight points to wrap up the issue.