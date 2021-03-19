India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing the quarter-finals clash against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw. The 19-year-old failed to overcome Caljouw's challenge and lost the hard-fought encounter 17-21, 21-16, 17-21 in the clash that lasted for 55 minutes. Lakshya faced a defeat in the first game but in the second game he made a strong return and gave a tough fight to the opponent to take the clash into the third game. But in the final game of the match, Caljouw showed his grit and experience to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

On Thursday, Lakshya became the youngest Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the All England Open after he defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second-round clash.

Promoted

Earlier in the day, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the competition after losing in straight games to Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo lost to the 24th-ranked pair of Selena and Cheryl 22-24, 12-21 in 39 minutes.

PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her quarter-final clash later in the day.