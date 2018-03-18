All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu Bows Out After Losing An Epic Semifinal Against Akane Yamaguchi
Updated: 18 March 2018 00:18 IST
India ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday bowed out of the All England Badminton Championship after losing an epic semi-final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
Sindhu lost 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in a thrilling contest. © AFP
India ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday bowed out of the All England Badminton Championship after losing an epic semi-final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
The Rio Olympics medallist lost 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in a thrilling contest.
PV Sindhu had eked out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Friday to progress to her maiden semifinal of the tournament.
She outwitted Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle that lasted an hour and 24 minutes.
Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments