 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu Bows Out After Losing An Epic Semifinal Against Akane Yamaguchi

Updated: 18 March 2018 00:18 IST

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday bowed out of the All England Badminton Championship after losing an epic semi-final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu Bows Out After Losing An Epic Semifinal Against Akane Yamaguchi
Sindhu lost 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in a thrilling contest. © AFP

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday bowed out of the All England Badminton Championship after losing an epic semi-final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

The Rio Olympics medallist lost 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in a thrilling contest.

PV Sindhu had eked out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Friday to progress to her maiden semifinal of the tournament.

She outwitted Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle that lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu bowed out of the All England Badminton Championship
  • Sindhu lost 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in a thrilling contest
  • Sindhu lost the semi-final clash against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi
Related Articles
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, All England Badminton Championships: Sindhu Loses In Semi-Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, All England Badminton Championships: Sindhu Loses In Semi-Final
All England Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis After Thrilling Win Over Nozomi Okuhara, HS Prannoy Knocked Out
All England Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis After Thrilling Win Over Nozomi Okuhara, HS Prannoy Knocked Out
All England Championships: HS Prannoy Through To Quarter-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Out
All England Championships: HS Prannoy Through To Quarter-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Out
All England Open: PV Sindhu Survives Scare, Proceeds To Quarters
All England Open: PV Sindhu Survives Scare, Proceeds To Quarters
All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India
All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India's Bid For Glory
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.