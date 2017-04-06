 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Ajay Jayaram Stuns Viktor Axelsen To Enter Malaysia Open Quarters

Updated: 06 April 2017 17:58 IST

Ajay Jayaram, unseeded in the tournament, produced a remarkable comeback against Viktor Axelsen after being completely outclassed in the first game.

Ajay Jayaram Stuns Viktor Axelsen To Enter Malaysia Open Quarters
Ajay Jayaram will face fifth seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the Malaysia Open quarters. © AFP

India's Ajay Jayaram stunned number four seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 9-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a men's singles match on Thursday to enter the Malaysia Open Superseries quarter-finals. Jayaram, unseeded in the tournament, produced a remarkable comeback after being completely outclassed in the first game of the match that lasted 44 minutes at the Stadium Perpaduan. The Indian shuttler will next go up against fifth seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea.

After an extremely slow start in the opening game, Jayaram got his act together to take an early lead in the second game and jump to 8-3.

He continued to maintain his lead until the Danish shuttler caught up with him at 11-11. But Jayaram managed to break away at 12-12, reeling off six straight points to make it 18-12.

He eventually sealed the game 21-14 to take the match into a decider.

Jayaram again started well in the gird game and held a lead till the break, but Axelsen once again caught up. And what followed was a neck-and-neck battle from 12-12 to 18-18.

However, the Indian managed to hold on to his nerves to earn two quick points and move up to 20-18 before wrapping up the game in style at 21-19, and with it the match.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Ajay Jayaram Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajay Jayaram enters Malaysia Open Superseries quarterfinals
  • Ajay Jayaram stunned fourth seed Viktor Axelsen 9-21, 21-14, 21-19
  • Jayaram will next go up against fifth seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal Reaches Malaysia Masters Semis, Ajay Jayaram Bows Out
Saina Nehwal Reaches Malaysia Masters Semis, Ajay Jayaram Bows Out
Saina Nehwal, Ajay Jayaram Win at Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold
Saina Nehwal, Ajay Jayaram Win at Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold
PBL 2017 Final: Chennai Smashers Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Lift Title
PBL 2017 Final: Chennai Smashers Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Lift Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.