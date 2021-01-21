Wasim Jaffer had a short-lived international career, but the right-hander retired from his cricketing career as one of the most prolific run-scorers in first class cricket. Of late, however, it is his sense of humour that has made him a cult figure on Twitter, as he comes up with apt memes for every situation on a regular basis. However, Jaffer also knows how to be classy when someone tries to troll him, and he showed just that when a Twitter user tried to have a go at him.

Reacting to India's historic win at the Gabba, which also saw them clinch the Test series against Australia 2-1, Jaffer had tweeted: "So what's gonna be the excuse this time? Ponting, McGrath, and Warne weren't playing?"

So what's gonna be the excuse this time? Ponting, McGrath, and Warne weren't playing? #AUSvsIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 19, 2021

For context, Australia's two best batsmen at the time - Steve Smith and David Warner - were absent due to suspension when India won their first ever Test series Down Under in 2018-19, a fact that was used by some to undermine the visitors' success.

Responding to the tweet, one user commented: "How many test you played for India ?"

@WasimJaffer14 How many test you played for India ?have you ever think — SHIVAM AMBASANA (@Ambasana_shivam) January 20, 2021

Jaffer responded to the user with a brilliant reply.

"I might have played just 31 tests my friend, but when I see the Indian team play I feel like I'm playing with them. And I'm sure a billion+ people feel the same," he tweeted along with the emoji of the Indian flag.

I might have played just 31 tests my friend, but when I see the Indian team play I feel like I'm playing with them. And I'm sure a billion+ people feel the same. https://t.co/cGvIAQWzVB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 20, 2021

The response immediately won praise from fans.

"I'm not for cricketing credentials when it comes to analyses, but in this case 31 Tests sounds like 31 more than the person asking the question!" one user wrote.

"Jaffer is a class act. 31 is no measure of this genius in first class cricket. Love Wasim," wrote another.

Promoted

"The very fact that you have almost 20k runs in our domestic arena is itself a testament about your commitment to the game!" another user commented.

Jaffer scored 1944 runs in his 31 Tests at an average of 34.10. He hit five centuries, including a brilliant 212 against the West Indies. He is currently the batting coach of Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.