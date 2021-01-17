India debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched together a fine 123-run stand for the seventh and in the process broke a 30-year-old record for India, held by former captain Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Kapil Dev and Prabhakar had put on a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket back in 1991 at the Gabba but Sundar and Thakur's heroics with the bat in the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, broke the long-standing record. Both Sundar and Thakur cruised their way to their maiden half-century in Test cricket. Former cricketers and fans took to Twitter to applaud the batting effort from the duo.

First Thakur now Sundar reaching 50, what a spirited partnership from these two. Australia have spent too long waiting for it to happen! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 17, 2021

"First Thakur now Sundar reaching 50, what a spirited partnership from these two. Australia have spent too long waiting for it to happen! #AUSvIND," Tom Moody wrote on Twitter.

Please tell me when was the last time we saw such a fightback from nowhere. I mean #Shardulthakur n #Sundar with bat? Few expected them to be good with ball in this Test n today they are doing what even their biggest fan didn't expect them .I've no words except salute.#AUSvsIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 17, 2021

"Please tell me when was the last time we saw such a fightback from nowhere. I mean #Shardulthakur n #Sundar with bat? Few expected them to be good with ball in this Test n today they are doing what even their biggest fan didn't expect them .I've no words except salute.#AUSvsIND," former India pacer RP Singh said.

Sundar and Shardul have epitomized India's never say die spirit on this fascinating series. Next man up mentality should inspire many other teams never to give in or up. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 17, 2021

"Sundar and Shardul have epitomized India's never say die spirit on this fascinating series. Next man up mentality should inspire many other teams never to give in or up," Ian Bishop tweeted.

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

"Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys. Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur," Virender Sehwag said in a tweet.

Apart from their batting heroics, both Sundar and Thakur had picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Australia to 369 in the first innings.

Promoted

Shardul Thakur, trying to go for a big shot, was sent back by Pat Cummins after he smashed 67 runs.

He hit nine fours and two maximums en route to his maiden Test fifty.