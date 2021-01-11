Virender Sehwag found a way to take a sly dig at Ricky Ponting after India pulled off a remarkable draw against Australia in the Sydney Test on Monday. Ponting, working as a broadcaster for Channel 7, had predicted in a Q&A session on Twitter that India "won't make 200" in the second innings of the third Test. As it turned out, India finished their second essay on 334 for 5, ending Australia's hopes of taking a lead in the series. Sehwag quote-tweeted Ponting's message with a screenshot from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match where Rishabh Pant is seen eavesdropping on Ponting's chat with IPL broadcasters. Ponting coached Pant at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

Pant's fluent 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 77 helped India maintain a grip on the game in the first session.

However, their dismissals in the second session followed by an injury to Hanuma Vihari meant that India had to play for a draw.

In the end, Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out 42.4 overs across the last two sessions of the Test to defy Australia and keep the series level at 1-1 with one game to play.

Sehwag posted several tweets from his handle to comment on the game. Like many other Indian fans, Sehwag too criticised Australia batsman Steve Smith, who was seen trying to scuff Pant's guard marks off the crease.

"Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya (But nothing could help Australia)," tweeted Sehwag.

With the Sydney Test drawn, the teams will now move to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test set to begin on January 15 at The Gabba.