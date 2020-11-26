Virat Kohli, who will be seen leading the Indian team in Australia, was spotted middling the ball during a net session in Sydney ahead of the first One-day International (ODI) against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video in which the India skipper can be seen "timing the ball to perfection". "Timing them to perfection! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia #AUSvIND," the BCCI captioned the video. India will face Australia in the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Last week, Kohli posted a few pictures on Instagram from one of his gym sessions.

India are slated to play three ODIs, same number of Twenty20 Internationals and four Test matches during their nearly two-month long tour of Australia.

The Indian broad had granted Kohli paternity leave earlier this month.

India will begin the tour without their experienced opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the limited-overs squads due to a hamstring injury.

Rohit suffered the injury during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Rohit was named in the Test squad but according to several media reports, his participation in the first two matches is in doubt.