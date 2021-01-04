All members of the Indian cricket team, including the isolated five, and support staff have test negative for coronavirus after undergoing a RT-PCR test on Sunday. Amid unwanted media scrutiny after five India players -- Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini -- had gone to a restaurant in Melbourne, they have all shown that all necessary protocols were followed. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.

A visit to a restaurant on Friday by India vice-captain Rohit, Shaw, Pant, Gill, and Saini grabbed the headlines after a fan in a series of tweets claimed that he had paid the bill of the Indian players at the restaurant. He also said that he ordered extra food so could he watch the players eating in the restaurant. He went on to add that he had been hugged by Pant.

But on Saturday, he pushed out a clarification saying: "Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru J Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph (sic)."