India fast-bowler T Natarajan took to social media on Wednesday to thank his teammates for their constant support and encouragement after India won the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Tuesday. Natarajan posted a few pictures and termed his maiden outing with Team India as a "dream come true moment". "The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support," T Natarajan captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Natarajan made his international debut against Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI) in Canberra which India won by 13 runs. He picked up two wickets in that game in his 10-over spell.

In the three-match T20I series, Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers and finished the three games as the leading wicket-taker across both sides.

He picked up six wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.91 in the three matches in his first T20I series.

In the absence of frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Natarajan stepped up and delivered for the captain.

India, having already won the series by clinching the second T20I, lost the third game in Sydney on Tuesday.

Chasing 187 for the win, India fell 12 runs short despite a fighting half-century from skipper Virat Kohli.

Both teams will now face off in a four-match Test series, beginning on December 17 in Adelaide.