The Indian Cricket Team began their practice sessions in Australia on Saturday after clearing their COVID-19 tests ahead of their three-month-long tour Down Under. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared a video of seamer T Natarajan - who just earned his maiden national team call-up - hitting the nets for the first time with his India teammates. "We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment," BCCI wrote in its tweet along with the video.

T Natarajan had a very impressive campaign during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, playing a key part in getting SunRisers Hyderabad to the knockout stages.

A yorker specialist, Natarajan picked up 16 wickets in as many matches for SRH, who were knocked out in Qualifier 1 by Delhi Capitals.

His impressive displays saw him called up to replace Varun Chakravarthy in India's T20 squad against Australia.

Chakravarthy, who also received his maiden call-up was left out of the squad due to an injury.

India will begin their tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series, beginning on November 27. A three-match T20 International series will follow the 50-over matches.

The tour will conclude with the four-match Test series.