India's tour of Australia will start with a three-match ODI series, with the first two games set to take place in Sydney on November 27 and November 29. The Sydney Cricket Ground has witnessed a lot of clashes between the two sides, over the years. The most recent game was back in January 2019, with Australia emerging victorious by a margin of 34 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series. The hosts further enjoy a decent head-to-head record against Team India in their last five matches of the 50-over format at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have emerged victorious in three of those games, with the visitors winning one. The remaining clash was a no-result.

Australia vs India Head-to-Head Match Stats (Last 5 ODI Games):

Australia Won: 3

India Won: 1

No result: 1

The Indian team will be missing out on the services of opener Rohit Sharma, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Rohit sustained the injury during the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the batsman set to miss the ODI and T20I series, KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the white-ball formats.

The hosts have made a recent change to their limited-overs squad, with Andrew Tye replacing Kane Richardson. Richardson withdrew from the squad, in order to stay with his wife and new-born son in Adelaide.

The final ODI of the series will be held on December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The three games of the 50-over format will be followed by the same number of T20Is and a four-match Test series.