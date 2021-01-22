Shardul Thakur, India fast bowler, was greeted to a resounding reception as he returned home after a thrilling Test series win in Australia. Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar took to Twitter to share a video on Friday in which Shardul can be seen greeted by loud cheers from fans as his parents welcome him home. Shardul was one of the star performers for India with both bat and ball as the visitors put an end to Australia's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the Gabba.

Watch Shardul receives a warm welcome as he returned home:

Shardul, playing his second Test, picked up seven wickets in the match and also played a crucial knock of 67 in the first innings of the Gabba Test that helped India reduce the first-innings deficit down to under 50.

Shardul along with debutant Washington Sundar put on 123 runs for the seventh wicket and in the process broke a 30-year-old Test record for India at the Gabba, held by former captain Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar.

Kapil Dev and Prabhakar had put on a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket back in 1991 in Brisbane Gabba but Sundar and Thakur's heroics with the bat in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, broke the long-standing record.

Shardul was rewarded for his good outing in Australia as he was named in the 18-member Test squad for the upcoming home series against England.

The first Test of the four-match series will begin on February 5 in Chennai.