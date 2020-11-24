The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on social media showing Ravindra Jadeja performing a unique training drill. BCCI captioned the video as: "Come rain or shine, the hustle never stops. @imjadeja #TeamIndia". India will face Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests on their 2020-21 tour. The all-rounder was last seen in action in United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where he played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Jadeja and the Indian cricket team are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Sydney.

In the video, Jadeja can be seen pushing a cart-like object in the rainy weather of Sydney.

Jadeja was a crucial cog in CSK's unit in the IPL, but they could only wrap up the season in the seventh position during the league phase.

Even the 31-year-old had a campaign to forget as he could only manage six wickets in 14 games at an economy of 8.75.

With the bat, he scored 232 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 171.85. His boundary count consisted of 22 fours and 11 sixes. He also slammed a half-century.

From the Australia touring party, skipper Virat Kohli will depart for home after the first Test match as he has been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI. He and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.

The ODIs start from November 27, followed by fixtures on November 29 and December 2.

The T20I series begins on December 4 followed by games on December 6 and December 8.

The four-match Test series begin with the first Test match in Adelaide, a day-night affair starting December 17.