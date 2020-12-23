Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowling as well as batting in the nets in Australia, ahead of the Boxing Day Test which will start from December 26. The game will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jadeja was seen training in a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test," read the caption on the Tweet.

See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/skKTgBOuyz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

Jadeja was also seen running at a quick pace in a video uploaded on his official Twitter handle. "Charge Up #running #trainhard," wrote Jadeja in the caption.

Jadeja was injured during the T20 International series against Australia, after being hit on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the first game. He also suffered a hamstring injury in the same match.

Jadeja has been out of action since and will look to be match fit ahead of the second Test even as India have been deflated by other injury concerns and a loss in the first Test.

The visitors were defeated in the opening Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval by a margin of eight wickets.

The Indian team will be missing out on the services of skipper Virat Kohli for the remaining Test matches.

Kohli has returned back to India after being granted a paternity leave by the BCCI.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in Kohli's absence.

Pacer Mohammed Shami is also expected to be ruled out for the rest of the Test series having sustained an injury while batting in the opening Test.

Shami was hit on the right arm by a short delivery from Pat Cummins in India's second innings. He was forced to retire hurt by the blow.

Rohit Sharma, who was declared "clinically fit" by BCCI, will be assessed by the team management after he completes his quarantine period. A call on his participation in the series will be taken after the assessment.