Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as the concussion substitute in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between Australia and India in Canberra on Friday. Australia head coach Justin Langer, clearly unhappy with the decision, was seen having an animated discussion with the match referee David Boon during the mid-innings break. Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to share his views on the whole incident and was surprised that no doctor or physio came out to assess Jadeja's condition, when he was injured by a top edge into his helmet in the final over of the innings bowled by Mitchell Starc. "No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

On the other hand, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody wrote on Twitter that he had no issues with Chahal replacing Jadeja but he did raise a query about whether the protocols for a concussion substitute were followed or not.

"I have no issue with Jadeja being substitute with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is protocol now? #AusvInd," Moody tweeted.

Mike Hesson, director of operation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, praised his franchise bowlers -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar -- for turning the game around in India's favour in Canberra.

In the match, Chahal, who came in as a concussion substitute, bagged the man of the match award thanks to his match-winning spell of three for 25.

Chasing 162 for the win, Australia fell 11 runs short of the target.

For India, KL Rahul top-scored with a knock of 51 off 40 deliveries. None of the other Indian batsmen got going and a late flourish from Jadeja saw India to a competitive total of 161 for seven.