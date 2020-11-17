Prithvi Shaw prepared for India's upcoming Test series against Australia at an open-nets practice session with his captain Virat Kohli giving him company at the non-striker's end. Shaw, who has been picked in squads for Test matches only, faced Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav even as Kohli watched from the other end. "Back to Australia after almost a year, time to work hard and play harder," wrote Shaw on Instagram.

Shaw, who had to return home from India's last Test tour of Australia in 2018-19, after suffering an ankle injury ahead of the first Test, has yet another chance to play his first Test series in Australia.

Shaw, 21, made his Test debut in October 2018 and became the youngest Indian batsman to hit a century on debut.

The right-handed opening bat has played four Tests and three ODIs for India and has scored 335 Test runs at 55.83 with one century and two half-centuries.

Shaw comes into the tour on the back of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season for Delhi Capitals. He finished the tournament with 228 runs from 13 games at 17.53 with two fifties.

The Indian team is based in Sydney, where they landed after their departure from Dubai on November 12. The tour will begin with a three-match One-day International series - the first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27.

India will play four Tests against Australia, starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide on December 17.

The remaining three Tests will be played in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).